    No injuries reported in Eckles Township fire

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 11:02 a.m.
    Fire crews respond to a house fire in Eckles Township on Monday afternoon. (Bemidji Fire Department)

    BEMIDJI—No one was injured in a house fire that caused a large amount of damage Monday afternoon in Eckles Township, officials said in release from the Bemidji Fire Department.

    The Bemidji and Solway fire departments responded to the scene, where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home, officials said in a release. The Bemidji Fire Department spent about six hours on the scene, where "structure and contents were heavily damaged during the fire."

    All occupants of the home escaped safely before the fire department's arrival, the release said.

    The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Solway Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Bemidji Cooperative Association.

