No injuries reported in Eckles Township fire

The Bemidji and Solway fire departments responded to the scene, where they found heavy smoke and fire coming from the home, officials said in a release. The Bemidji Fire Department spent about six hours on the scene, where "structure and contents were heavily damaged during the fire."

All occupants of the home escaped safely before the fire department's arrival, the release said.

The Bemidji Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Solway Fire Department, Beltrami County Sheriff's Office, Minnesota State Patrol, Bemidji Ambulance Service, Beltrami Electric Cooperative and Bemidji Cooperative Association.