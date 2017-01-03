Diabetes seminar scheduled

This month, Mark Papke-Larson, advance care planning coordinator for Sanford Health of Northern Minnesota, will present Advance Care Planning-Begin Your Conversation. Papke-Larson will share various ways to effectively communicate a persons’ goals, values and beliefs about the care they would want if they ever become unable to make their own health care decisions.

“Living Well with Diabetes” meetings offer information and support for managing diabetes. The group meets the third Tuesday of each month from 4 to 5 p.m. at Sanford Bemidji Medical Center. The meetings are designed for people interested in learning about health and wellness as it relates to diabetes management.

No registration is required.