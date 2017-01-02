At the latter, Reed Olson, will be sworn in as the new commissioner for Beltrami County District 2 while also ending his term as a member of the Bemidji City Council. The county board will also elect a new chair and vice-chair.

The council, meanwhile, will consider a recommendation from Mayor Rita Albrecht to designate Nancy Erickson as Mayor Pro-tem for 2017. Agendas for both meetings also include designations for committee appointments at the city and county level.

Because Olson will exit his role on the council, Bemidji officials will also take action today on a resolution declaring a vacancy for the city’s Fourth Ward and ordering a special election to fill the absence.

Along with reorganization on the council itself, city officials will also consider action on a pair of grant recommendations.

The first is a recommendation from the Friends of the Carnegie Library Committee to enter into an agreement with the Minnesota Historical Society to receive grant funding for an interior and exterior restoration project. If approved by the council, the $345,957 grant will go toward the overall $1.6 million that the committee is in the process of raising.

As part of the agreement, the state would stretch the time to use the grant to 2019 to accommodate the remaining fundraising needs. According to city documents, the project has a construction goal of 2018.

The second recommendation will be presented by Marcia Larson, Bemidji parks and recreation director, who’ll ask the council for authorization to submit an application for a Northwest Minnesota Foundation planning grant.

If awarded, the grant would cover 50 percent of consultant fees related to planning for upgrades to Brinkman Park. The development comes after multiple requests and discussions about Brinkman Park’s future from community members and groups.

As a result, the city Parks and Trails Commission are seeking a planning document that will guide decision making regarding policies, natural resources and potential improvements in the park area.

The consultant fees, estimated at $16,610 would be used to hire a firm to organize meetings, focus groups and other methods to gain input. The process would then result in a plan for the park that balances the needs and wants of neighborhoods close to the park and the community.