Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    First day, first hike: Snowshoers come out for Lake Bemidji State Park event

    By Jillian Gandsey Today at 4:20 p.m.
    Susan Olin, assistant manager at Lake Bemidji State Park, leads the group on the park's Rocky Point Trail for the "First Day Snowshoe" event on Sunday. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 2
    About 40 people attended the "First Day Snowshoe" event on Sunday at Lake Bemidji State Park. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 2

    BEMIDJI -- About 40 people chose to start their 2017 outdoors at Lake Bemidji State Park on Sunday.

    The group slipped their boots into snowshoes and trekked along Rocky Point Trail as part of the “First Day Snowshoe,” hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.

    Nine of the snowshoe trips or hikes were held at Minnesota state parks on New Year's Day in a “nationwide effort to to get as many kids and adults as possible out hiking on the first day of the new year,” according to the Minnesota DNR.

    The effort included more than 400 guided hikes in all 50 states.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalLake Bemidji State Parknew yearBemidjistate parksMinnesota State ParksMinnesota Department of Natural ResourcessnowshoeingOutdoors
    Jillian Gandsey

    Jillian Gandsey is the Multimedia Editor at the Bemidji Pioneer. She is an Iron Range native and a 2013 graduate of Bemidji State University. Follow Jillian on Twitter and Instagram @jilliangandsey. Contact her at 218-333-9786, 218-996-1216 or at jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com. 

    jgandsey@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9786
    Advertisement