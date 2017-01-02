First day, first hike: Snowshoers come out for Lake Bemidji State Park event
BEMIDJI -- About 40 people chose to start their 2017 outdoors at Lake Bemidji State Park on Sunday.
The group slipped their boots into snowshoes and trekked along Rocky Point Trail as part of the “First Day Snowshoe,” hosted by the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources.
Nine of the snowshoe trips or hikes were held at Minnesota state parks on New Year's Day in a “nationwide effort to to get as many kids and adults as possible out hiking on the first day of the new year,” according to the Minnesota DNR.
The effort included more than 400 guided hikes in all 50 states.