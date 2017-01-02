Snow was falling much of the day Monday, and the National Weather Service said that was to be followed by winds of up to 40 miles per hour, which will cause blowing and drifting snow and difficult road conditions. The weather service said snow was expected to continue in the overnight hours and then diminish at about noon on Tuesday.

Bemidji Area Schools will start two hours late on Tuesday, and buses will run two hours later than usual pick-up times, the district announced Monday evening. Schoolcraft will also be two hours late.

The Bemidji area is expected to receive between 6 to 9 inches of new snow on a band west to the North Dakota border. The Crookston and Grand Forks areas could see up to a foot of new snow, as will communities north of Bemidji, including Thief River Falls, Hallock and Roseau. To the south, Park Rapids could see 4 to 6 inches of new snow, the weather service said.

The weather service said drivers should plan on difficult driving condition, especially on Tuesday morning. The weather service advised motorists to plan for extra time, as well as keep a winter survival kit in your vehicle that includes a flashlight and food and water.

For road conditions, call 511.

Following the snowfall, the temperature will drop the next few days, with daytime temperatures falling to 2 below on Tuesday and 16 below in the evening, with wind chill values as low as 22 below and 32 below.

Wednesday and Thursday also will see below zero temps, with highs of about 4 below and 17 below in the evening hours, but no snowfall is forecast. The temperatures will remain in the single digits until Sunday, when it should warm to about 11 degrees, the weather service said.