Firefighters arrived on scene to find a pickup truck burning between a house and a garage and were able to quickly extinguish the fire, preventing any fire spread to the buildings, the release said. Four firefighters and an engine were used on the scene and the department was on scene approximately one hour. The fire caused an estimated $40,000 in loss, but nearly $125,000 in property was saved, the release said.

The cause of the fire is under investigation; however it appears accidental in nature. Firefighters were assisted at the scene by the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office.