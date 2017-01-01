Stories of 2016: A year filled with highs and lows

Here's a list of the top stories of the year as voted on by our newsroom staff.

The Rose Downwind case

In Oct. 2015, Rose Downwind, a mother of five from Redby, went missing. The missing persons case gained regional, statewide and even national coverage. Tragically, in December 2015, the story of Rose Downwind was no longer about a missing person: it was a murder case.

Three men were arrested and their trials spanned the entirety of 2016. Ultimately, Downwind's ex-boyfriend and father of several of her children, Marchello Cimmarusti, plead guilty in her killing.

Two other men, Christopher Davis of St. Paul and Brandon Rossbach of Bemidji, were also arrested and charged with helping to bury and burn Downwind's body in a wooded area northwest of Bemidji. Davis pleads guilty and is sentenced to just over 10 years in prison. Rossbach's case went to an October trial, a calendar year after Downwind disappeared. After a six-day trial, Rossbach was found guilty and was then sentenced in December to nearly 17 years in prison.

"This is perhaps one of the saddest cases I've seen in my nearly 20 years on the bench," Judge Paul Benshoof said at Rossbach's sentencing.

The news continues this year, as Cimmarusti is scheduled to be sentenced in her killing in February.

Longtime BSU coach fired

In late August, the BSU football team was at Chet Anderson field preparing for the team's first game of the season, Sept. 1 against Upper Iowa.

By the time they suited up for the game, however, their longtime coach wouldn't be on the sidelines.

Just two days before that season opener, Jeff Tesch, the head coach for 20 seasons, was placed on administrative leave. For what reason, no one would say. Brent Bolte was named interim head coach.

Two months of silence commenced and rumors circulated.

Tesch broke that silence in early November, telling the Pioneer that his leave of absence stemmed from an incident at practice where he used a racial slur. Tesch told the Pioneer he was referencing music that was being played while the team practiced. A complaint was filed with the university and Tesch was then placed on leave.

Just days after speaking with the media, Tesch was fired from BSU. He is currently appealing his termination.

Despite the turmoil, on the field, the Beavers go on to have one of their best seasons in decades, compiling a 8-3 regular-season record. They barely missed the Division II playoffs but are invited to the Mineral Water Bowl, where they defeat Washburn University for the program's first-ever postseason win.

A fire, a death, a kidnapping

On June 22, Bemidji firefighters and law enforcement were dispatched to a fire in a mobile home park in north Bemidji. A 35-year-old woman is found dead at the scene and a 5-year-old girls is reported missing. Law enforcement initially release the girl's name in seeking the public's help in finding here.

A short time later, the girl is found in a camper near Bigfork, Minn. The land is owned by a relative of Jacob Kinn, 33, a convicted sex offender who became a target of the investigation.

Kinn is arrested and charged with kidnapping the girl. He is later charged with sexual assault. Melissa Sue Norby, 35, is identified as the woman found deceased in the fire. According to documents, the child had been staying with Norby, a friend of her mother's. Search warrants obtained by the Pioneer in September revealed that Kinn and Norby had had a sexual relationship and that she may have been helping him plan the kidnapping.

Also according to court documents, the Ramsey County Medical Examiner's Office concluded that Norby died of homicidal violence. Norby was found in the burned-out mobile home underneath a mattress with her arms bound. No charges have yet been filed in her death. Kinn remains in the Beltrami County Jail.

A new president

In April, Faith Hensrud was named the 11th president in BSU history, succeeding Richard Hanson, who held the job since 2010. Hensrud also is the president of Northwest Technical College in Bemidji.

Hensrud spent 14 years in the military—three in active duty and 11 in the Army Reserve. She has also worked in the private sector, as a driver supervisor at Schneider National trucking company in Green Bay, Wis.

"I accept a mantle of leadership enwoven with the tireless work of my esteemed predecessors," Hensrud said in October, when she was officially installed during a ceremony on campus. "Each one of us — faculty, staff, and you students above all — carry a torch for our highest ideals that we must one day pass on to others."

A native of Copper City, Mich., Hensrud is a U.S. Army veteran with a bachelor's degree from the University of Wisconsin-Green Bay, a master's degree from the College of St. Scholastica, and a doctorate in educational policy and administration from the University of Minnesota.

Before helming the university and technical college, Hensrud was a provost and vice chancellor for academic affairs at the University of Wisconsin-Superior.

Hensrud described the job as "one of the greatest honors of my life" and "my greatest responsibility."

Find Jeremy

As with 2015, the final months of 2016 included a search for a missing person. Jeremy Jourdain, 17, of Cass Lake, was last seen Halloween night in the Nymore area of Bemidji. Family, friends and law enforcement search for the teen over the following days and weeks, some going door-to-door and property by property. Some search efforts include helicopters and boats and search dogs and areas covered include around U.S. Highways 71 and Highway 2, Roosevelt Road and Power Dam Road.

He has yet to be found.

Jourdain is described as a 6-foot-4-inch, 175-pound Native American male with short, dark brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a blue and gray hooded sweatshirt and jeans.

A Facebook page, "Let's bring Jeremy home" was launched, as was a GoFundMe page, which has raised $2,860 of a $5,000 goal as of Friday. A post on the page this week said: "We are about enter a New Year yet all we wish for is to turn the clocks back to Oct 30th when you were still here with us. Wishing we could just erase the last 59 days. Jeremy we miss you so much. No amount of time will ease the lost and emptiness that only you can fill.

"If anyone knows anything please contact the family and let them know. This is still an ongoing investigation. We are not giving up that Jeremy will be found and brought home."

A new school ahead

The long neglected Bug-O-Gay-Ne-Shig high school near Bena finally secured federal funding to build a new facility. A groundbreaking ceremony was held Aug. 24, attended by U.S. Sen. Al Franken and Reps. Rick Nolan and Betty McCollum, as well as local and regional dignataries.

The school on the Leech Lake reservation had been the subject of local and national discussion for years before the U.S. Department of the Interior announced in April it would contribute $11.9 million toward the construction of a new building.

The old building faced a myriad of problems ranging from inconvenient to dangerous, said John Parmeter of the school, adding the school's furnace was so old no parts existed to repair it when it broke, and classrooms were kept warm with space heaters. Students could not use the oven, microwave or dishwasher in the home economics classroom because of electrical concerns, and could not do experiments in the science lab because of a lack of ventilation.

The new building is scheduled to open June 2017.

"This will be a school where kids will learn, and kids will celebrate the Ojibwe heritage and culture," Franken said before the groundbreaking. "I'm just looking forward to when we cut the ribbon."

Heroin hits home

On one day, Feb. 27, the Beltrami County Sheriff's Office and Bemidji Police Department each responded to two separate emergency calls related to heroin overdoses. One of them was fatal. Several weeks later, another Bemidji-area resident died from an overdose and the region found iit was part of a deadly heroin wave sweeping the Midwest. By mid-March, local and state law enforcement officials held a press conference in Bemidji on the outbreak. A new batch of heroin, possibly laced, was blamed for making an already dangerous drug even more volatile.

"Drugs are killing people across our communities, and it's one of the biggest burdens on society, on our adults and especially on our children," Brian Marquart, statewide drug and gang coordinator for the Minnesota Office of Justice Programs, said at the conference.

Beltrami County Sheriff Phil Hodapp called it a "terrible epidemic that has struck the Beltrami County area and the region."

Law enforcement agencies also reported suspected overdoses in Hibbing, Virginia, Detroit Lakes, Cass Lake, Dilworth, Marble and Mille Lacs County. And at least three more people died in the Fargo-Moorhead area during the rash of overdoses.

Also during that time several people were arrested for bringing heroin to northern Minnesota or its borders.

Several area law enforcement agencies soon begin to carry Narcan kits, which are used to combat the effects of heroin overdoses.

In the eyes of the storm

Two powerful summer storms, one on July 5 and the other July 21, knocked down trees, knocked out power and heavily damaged homes, businesses and other structures in and around the Bemidji area.

Cleanup took several days, even weeks.

The first storm hit on a Tuesday afternoon, knocking down trees and powerlines and briefly flooding some city streets. Wind speeds were near 60 miles per hour in some areas.

"No injures were reported associated with any falling trees, but we did have some live powerlines that had been knocked down in the city," said Christopher Muller, director of emergency management for Beltrami County. "Police were dispatched, as well as fire and EMS as a precaution."

Several weeks later, an even more powerful storm ripped through the Bemidji area, knocking out power for more than 10,000 people and uprooting trees and power poles and causing widespread damage. The storm even flipped over some planes at Bemidji Regional Airport.

It would be days and even weeks before some places are clear of the storm debris.

During the storm, Bill Barrett, a meteorologist technician with the weather service in Grand Forks, said wind gust measurements ranged from 60 miles per hour at the Bemidji Regional Airport to 80 miles per hour at the Bemidji Department of Natural Resources office.

Turmoil, turnover at Sanford Center

It was the year of change for Bemidji's event center.

Curtis Webb, the executive director for three-plus years left the position in late spring for a similar job at a facility in Illinois.

Mike Cronin, operations director for the Sanford Center, takes over for Webb in the executive director's chair. Several layoffs are announced and Cronin then returns to his previous position before ultimately leaving the facility.

The Sanford Center is owned by the city of Bemidji, but contracts with VenuWorks to run the day-to-day operations at the facility. The city also annually subsidizes revenue losses at the center, which brings in over $20 million of economic impact to the region, according to a 2015 report. VenuWorks taps Jeff Kossow as the new executive director. Kossow comes to the center after running facilities at the University of Houston and arenas in Fargo and Grand Forks, N.D. A task force is formed with the city to get a better hand on how things are run. Amid all of these changes, word comes from Illinois that Webb has been fired from his job at the Illinois facility for mismanagement of funds; and an audit is ordered for the Sanford Center's finances during Webb's tenure. Ultimately, Webb is charged with theft in Illinois, and the audit continues here.

Bringing home hardware

In 2015, the Bemidji High School boys hockey team returned to the state tournament after an 18-year absence.

There would be no long wait again. The Lumberjacks once again had a stellar season in the 2015-16 school year, culminating in another Section 8 championship (after beating rival Moorhead) and a return to the Twin Cities for the annual State Hockey Tournament with a 23-2-2 record.

"It's a dream come true to go back down there," BHS senior defenseman Erik Fitzgerald told the Pioneer. "Just to go down there last year, to go down there twice is even bigger."

Once at state, the Jacks were the Prime Time game on Thursday night of the Class AA tournament.

In what was probably the best game of the tournament, the Lumberjacks and Grand Rapids battled to overtime before the Thunderhawks prevailed with a 3-2 win. Undaunted, Bemidji came back in the consolation round and topped Anoka 5-0 and then beat Farmington 4-1 for the consolation championship.

"Only three teams get to finish the season off with a W in AA hockey, and you know what, they deserve it," head coach Wade Chiodo told the Pioneer after the game. "This has been a great group of kids and I'm really excited for them."

Honorable mentions

For this project, the Pioneer newsroom looked at a wide variety of stories. Not all could make the list, but are definitely worth of recognizing.

• In what is becoming an annual coronation, the HydraHeads again win the Gold Division at the annual Lake Bemidji Dragon Boat Festival.

• The Red Lake High School boys basketball continued its recent run of success, once again earning a trip to the state tournament. And speaking of Red Lake basketball success, the high school now has its first-ever NCAA Division I basketball recruit. Girls basketball player Grace White announced she will be attending the University of Denver.

• Enbridge, the Canadian oil pipeline company, after numerous twists and turns with various agencies, hearings, etc., decides to abandon its plans for the new Sandpiper pipeline, which would have run close to Bemidji, but more through Hubbard County and Minnesota lakes country. However, Enbridge will go ahead with its Line 3 replacement pipeline project, which does run right by Bemidji.

• Four years after voting for Barack Obama for president, Beltrami County joins many other counties in voting for businessman Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States.