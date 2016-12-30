“I think it’s pretty neat that the first grade sings God Bless America, and I talked to Sheena Reese and she mentioned they do this to support their local and abroad heroes and I thought if they do this, we could support them on the event,” said Scott Long, President of Kelliher First Responders. “I think it’s a great thing that the kids are doing and I think it’s a great thing that the teachers are doing as well.”

Representatives from nine local public safety departments will be in attendance: North Country First Responders, Kelliher First Responders and Fire Department; Blackduck Fire Department, Police Department and Ambulance; Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department and Dispatch and the National Guard.

It’s expected to be a packed house so be sure to get there early for a good seat.