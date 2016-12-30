Search
    Blackduck, Kelliher police, fire and ambulance to be recognized next month

    By Audrey Zimmerman Today at 12:12 p.m.

    A tribute to Blackduck and Kelliher firefighters, police officers and first responders will precede the second boys and girls basketball home games of the new year at 5:50 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13 in the Blackduck High School gym.

    “I think it’s pretty neat that the first grade sings God Bless America, and I talked to Sheena Reese and she mentioned they do this to support their local and abroad heroes and I thought if they do this, we could support them on the event,” said Scott Long, President of Kelliher First Responders. “I think it’s a great thing that the kids are doing and I think it’s a great thing that the teachers are doing as well.”

    Representatives from nine local public safety departments will be in attendance: North Country First Responders, Kelliher First Responders and Fire Department; Blackduck Fire Department, Police Department and Ambulance; Beltrami County Sheriff’s Department and Dispatch and the National Guard.

    It’s expected to be a packed house so be sure to get there early for a good seat.

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
