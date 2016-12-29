Icy road causes rollover near Shevlin

According to a Minnesota State Patrol report, a Ford pickup was driving east of Shevlin, Minn., in Clearwater County when it started to slide on the icy road. The pickup then left the road and rolled into the median.

The driver, a 33-year-old female of Grafton, N.D., and the passenger, also of Grafton, whose age is listed as zero, suffered no apparent injury.

The Beltrami County Sheriff's Office is warning drivers of slick roads, which have caused multiple rollover accidents and spinouts, according to a post the office made on its Facebook page.