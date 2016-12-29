Man arrested for March assault

Michael John Wind, 33, has been held in the Beltrami County Jail since his arrest and is scheduled to appear in court Jan. 3 for one charge of third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a victim what was mentally impaired or helpless.

According to the criminal complaint against Wind, a female friend of his reported the assault to police on March 28. The victim said she and Wind—who she had known for seven years—were hanging out in her apartment when she fell asleep on the couch.

The complaint states that the victim woke up to find Wind sexually assaulting her. She told police it took her "several seconds" for her to gain her composure and push him off, and that after she confronted him he apologised and said, "I hope this doesn't ruin our relationship," according to the complaint. He then ran out of her apartment.

Police were initially unable to locate Wind, but DNA from semen identified during a sexual assault exam of the victim matched a sample submitted by Wind to a convicted offender database.

According to the Bemidji Police Department's blotter, Wind was arrested at about 10:30 a.m. Dec. 23 at the 500 block of America Avenue.