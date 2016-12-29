Bemidji man charged with soliciting minor

Brian Keith Niner, 56, was arrested Dec. 16, three days after allegedly initiating contact with the agent.

According to a criminal complaint against Niner, a Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension agent posted an ad on Craigslist on Dec. 13 under the male-for-male "casual encounters" section claiming to be a 14-year-old named "Dalton." The agent received an email from Niner, the complaint says, after which the two exchanged numbers.

The agent texted Niner saying he was a sophomore at Bemidji High School and that he was "obviously younger." According to the complaint, the agent texted Niner about his age repeatedly.

On Dec. 16, Niner again texted the agent and they arranged to meet. When Niner arrived at the agreed-upon location he was arrested and agreed to speak with a BCA agent. According to the complaint, Niner said he was hoping to pick up a "kid" to help him decorate his Christmas tree, but that his motive to text "Dalton" was to have "sexual fun."

Niner is scheduled to appear in Beltrami County court Tuesday.