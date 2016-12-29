Bemidji participates in cross country ski program

CXC announced in a press release that the organization will provide cross country skis for patrons of Lake Bemidji State Park to use for free this winter.

“The goal of the CXC Nordic Rocks for Parks Program is to introduce a new generation of children and families to the excitement found in the sport of cross country skiing,” the press release said. “By providing park visitors an opportunity to experience Nordic skiing with their families, they will quickly learn health and lifestyle benefits associated with exercise and outdoor winter fun.”

The free skis were made possible because of a partnership between CXC, the state park and Kevin Williamson, manager of the Bemidji Super 8.