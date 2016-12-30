Annual Sunday Ski School begins Jan. 8
BEMIDJI -- The Bemidji Area Cross Country Ski Club annual Sunday Ski School will begin Jan. 8. Registration begins at 1:15 p.m. in the Bemidji Middle School cafeteria, and classes run for two hours. The lessons, which are available for all age groups, will continue on Jan. 15 and 22. The Sons of Norway children’s race, the Barneloppet, will be on Jan. 29.
Cost for the entire program is a club membership fee of $15 per adult. Children
under 16 years of age are included in the membership. There is a $15 skier participant fee with a $75 family cap.
Classical ski equipment is available free of charge for children. A limited amount of adult sized ski equipment will be available, contact Annette at (218) 368-5050 prior to attending. For more information, visit www.bemidjicrosscountryski.org, email to BemidjiSkiClub@gmail.com or call Annette.