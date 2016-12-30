Annual Sunday Ski School begins Jan. 8

Cost for the entire program is a club membership fee of $15 per adult. Children

under 16 years of age are included in the membership. There is a $15 skier participant fee with a $75 family cap.

Classical ski equipment is available free of charge for children. A limited amount of adult sized ski equipment will be available, contact Annette at (218) 368-5050 prior to attending. For more information, visit www.bemidjicrosscountryski.org, email to BemidjiSkiClub@gmail.com or call Annette.