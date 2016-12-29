"My time here was great and I think that the best part of the job was working with the board and with volunteers and getting to influence or help the community," Karalus said. "The part that I enjoyed the most was interacting with researchers and putting together exhibits and hearing the stories that people told through the programs and exhibits that we do."

The Beltrami County Historical Society Board of Directors is inviting the community and Historical Society members to an open house for Karalus from to 2 to 4 p.m. Jan. 7 at the Beltrami County History Center, 130 Minnesota Ave. SW.

The Beltrami County Historical Society Board of Directors has formed search committee to find a new executive director and are currently in the interview process. The board hopes to have someone in place by about mid- to late January or early February.

Karalus's last day at the Beltrami County History Center is Jan. 13.