Tribal meetings focused on Line 3 announced

The meeting will also allow for tribal members to provide testimony for tribal record. Tribal members may present on all issues, and there is particular interest in cultural, spiritual, physical impacts and benefits of present pipeline projects.

Formal record will be taken.

Public hearings will also be held Feb. 1 at the Facility Center in Cass Lake; Feb. 8 at the Community Center in Bena and Feb. 15 at the Community Center in Ball Club.

For more information, contact Levi Brown at (218) 335-7400 or levib@lldrm.org or Michael Northbird at (218) 335-8581 or mnorthbird@mnchippewatribe.org.