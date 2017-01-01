Knights of Columbus Bemidji Council awarded Star Council

Dan DeCrans, the State Warden of the Minnesota Knights of Columbus, attended a recent meeting of the Bemidji Knights of Columbus to present the prestigious Star Council Award to the council for the 2015-2016 year. The "Star Council Award" is given to councils when they meet their goals set by the Supreme Office in New Haven, Conn. Every goal was not only achieved but was surpassed in every category. Goals were in membership, insurance growth and activities within six service programs including church, community, council, culture of life, family and youth. The last time this award was given the Bemidji Council was in 1999. There are almost 300 Knights of Columbus councils in the state of Minnesota and only 22 councils have achieved this award for 2015-2016, a release said.