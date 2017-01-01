'12 Days of Giving' at Boys & Girls

• Day 1: Blankets. Members spent time making tie blankets in the last few weeks. All together 12 blankets were made. Club members donated all the blankets to the Village of Hope in Bemidji.

• Day 2: Cat and dog toys. With the scraps of fabric leftover from making tie-blankets our Club members made cat and dog toys for Great River Rescue.

• Day 3: Decorate trees. Club members took a trip to First National Bank Bemidji to help decorate their Christmas trees for the holiday season!

• Day 4: Cookies for cops. Members made holiday shaped cookies with a blue stripe across them for our Bemidji law enforcement officers.

• Day 5: Cleaning. Club members gave back to the Club today by helping us clean.

• Day 6: Cookie delivery to Bemidji State. Club members delivered a card and holiday cookies to President Faith Hensrud at BSU.

• Day 7: Huge cards. Club members made huge holiday cards for their schools.

• Day 8: Food Shelf and Book Give Back. For the last two weeks, members have been

• bringing in canned food items to donate to the Bemidji Community Food Shelf. The Club hosted a Book Give Back where families could buy books for 25 cents. All profits were donated to the Food Shelf. A total of 166 pounds of cans were collected and $36.50 was raised from the book sale.

• Day 9: Mayor visits. Bemidji mayor Rita Albrecht visited the Club. Members made her cards and shared their Club experiences with her.

• Day 10: Cards for soldiers. Members made cards for soldiers stations overseas.

• Day 11: Holiday cards. Club members created one of a kind holiday cards for each Club board member as a way to say thank you for a great year of leadership, volunteerism and governance.

• Day 12: Donations. Thanks to an anonymous donor, Club members delivered food and personal hygiene items to Evergreen Youth & Family Services to support homeless children and teens.