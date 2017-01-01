Northwoods Riders supports Sanford Health Foundation

The Sanford Health Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization dedicated to supporting the enhancement and expansion of health care services, state-of-the-art technology and facilities to provide health and healing for our region.

Anyone interested in supporting the Foundation can contact the Sanford Health Foundation at (218) 333-5515. NRCCA organizes a motorcycle ride in support of hospice care in the surrounding areas every year. The 2017 ride is scheduled for Sept. 10. For more information on the motorcycle ride, call (218) 252-2954.