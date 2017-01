Faith Lutheran Church, of Bagley, recently donated $1,210 to the Feed My Starving Children fundraiser. Ellen Sovick and Jill Torgerson, co-chairs of the recent fall festival held at Faith Lutheran, which was a Thrivent Community Action Project. The local Feed My Starving Children food packaging event is scheduled for May 15-16. For more information, to make a donation or to volunteer, call Mike Davis at (218) 766- 8176.