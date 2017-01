Pictured sitting from left to right are Faith in Action volunteers and staff Kathy Suker, David Suker, Mike Bohanon, Lois Bohanon, Doris Knott, Julee Ford Young and Elspeth Puffer. Pictured standing from left to right are Duane Hiscock, Les Olson, Linda Olson and Marilyn Bonk at Bite’s Bar and Grill in Pine River. (Submitted photo)

Pictured sitting from left to right are Faith in Action volunteers and staff Lorraine Enos, Lee Meyer, Bob King, Leona Krentz, Richard Lorentzen, Audrey Lorentzen, Rolf Smeby and Hazel Osen. Pictured standing from left to right are Elspeth Puffer, Geri Broberg, Orv Broberg, Linda McFeters and Theresa Eclov at Jimmy’s Restaurant in Walker. (Submitted photo)

The Faith in Action for Cass County family of volunteers and staff gathered for to visit and enjoy a meal on Dec. 1 and Dec. 7 at Jimmy's in Walker and at the Bites Grill in Pine River. Volunteers shared plans for Christmas and stories of recent volunteer experiences and the rewards of helping others. For more information on Faith in Action, call (218) 675-5435 or visit www.faithinactioncass.com.