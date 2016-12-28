For seven years the camp, sponsored by various Leech Lake organizations, the University of Minnesota Extension office and volunteers, has given local children the opportunity to get outside and connect with their community, according to Extension Educator Shirley Nordrum.

"They get to come out and see their community, maybe even meet kids they've never met before," Nordrum said. "There's those...relationships that are built that are important for us to build community, so that's a good thing."

By 11 a.m. Wednesday, 37 children had signed in to the camp. Many ran around the community center's gym or shot baskets while parents and volunteers looked on. The camp was scheduled to last from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and included stations where kids could play lacrosse, an Ojibwe game called Snow Snakes, make dreamcatchers or corn husk dolls and learn archery. A noon meal was also provided.

Nordrum said the camp costs very little to put on and the groups—including the Leech Lake Division of Resource Management, Leech Lake Youth Division, Leech Lake Youth Chemical Dependency Prevention Program and Opichi Wadiswan—often work with what they already have. The corn husk dolls will be made using materials left over from an earlier festival and the materials to create the dreamcatchers cost about $15, Nordrum said.

"If that has to come out of pocket it comes out of pocket," sae said. "It's not a grant, it's just kind of pulling the resources of the partners, see what we have and what kind of day we can put on for the kids."

Nordrum said about 35 or 45 children typically attend the camp, though one year they had 80. The activities change from year to year and have included tracking (pretend) deer and watching the stars.

Sharon Nordrum, Shirley Nordrum's sister and a local artist, volunteered to help the children with art projects. She said making a difference in children's lives is the most rewarding part of helping with the camp.

"I like seeing their excitement when they finish the projects," Sharon Nordrum said. "Some of them have gone on and continues doing the art, and then I met up with a few of them and they'll say, 'Hey, you're the lady that taught me that.'...I know I made an impression in their lives."

A number of adults involved with the camp were happy to see the kids stepping away from electronics and video games for an afternoon. Andreas Nordrum, now 24, was so influenced by his camp experience that he continues to volunteer years after becoming too old to participate.

"As I grew out of it, I wanted to return that favor by giving it back," Andreas Nordrum said. "Now I basically teach to kids, that's the cool part of all of it."

Though the day can sometimes get hectic and some kids must be coaxed out of their shells, Shirley Nordrum says the whole thing is worth it, year after year.

"For me it's just to show our kids that we love them and that we want to take the time to give them a day that's theirs," she said. "I think by doing that, and being here with them and supporting them, that we show them that we care about them and love them and want them to have a good, healthy life. That's what it's about for me."