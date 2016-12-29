Search
Sections

Weather Forecast

Close

    Upcoming events announced at Buena Vista

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 8:05 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji’s Parks and Recreation Department will winter events at Buena Vista Ski Area during the month of January.

    • Sunday fun lesson day will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Jan. 8. Cost is $37.

    • Skiing and snowboarding night will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Cost is $31.

    • Family tubing night will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 13. Cost is $20.

    All programs include equipment and lift ticket. Family nights also include a special meal ticket. Buena Vista Ski Area is located at 19600 Irvine Ave. For more information or to register, visit  www.ci.bemidji.mn.us or call (218) 333-1850.

    Explore related topics:NewslocalBuena Vista Ski AreaBemidji
    Advertisement