Crime report for Dec. 27

Welfare Check

7:58 a.m. Deputies received a report of two missing adult males last seen in Mead, Okla., on Christmas. The complainant was advised to report the incident to her local law enforcement. Attempts to locate the males in Beltrami County were unsuccessful.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Tuesday:

Drugs

1:14 p.m. A 30-year-old female was arrested for possession of drugs during a traffic stop at the intersection of Hanna Avenue NW and 30th Street NW.

Theft

10:38 p.m. An officer took a report of a gas drive-off from a business at the 2400 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. An investigation determined the involved car was stolen, and later stopped and recovered. The driver was arrested by the Red Lake Police Department.

Violations/Court Orders

10:18 a.m. A 20-year-old male was arrested on a Department of Corrections arrest and detain hold at the 600 block of Beltrami Avenue NW.