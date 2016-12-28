‘First Day Snowshoe’ at LBSP

The hikes are part a nationwide effort to get as many kids and adults as possible out hiking on the first day of the new year, officials from the Minnesota Department of Natural Resources said in a press release.

“Walking is a great way to warm up to winter,” said Erika Rivers, director of the DNR’s Parks and Trails Division, in the release. “If you can’t attend one of our guided hikes, round up your friends and family for your own First Day Hike. Start 2017 with a commitment to yourself; you’ll burn calories, reduce stress and have fun.”

The hike is free, but a vehicle permit ($5 for a one-day permit or $25 for a year-round permit) is required to enter Minnesota state parks.

Participants should dress for the weather and meet at the park office. They may also want to bring a water bottle, a snack, binoculars and/or a camera. Snowshoes are available at no cost in child and adult sizes; call the park at (218) 308-2300 in advance to reserve a pair.

For more information, visit www.mndnr.gov (www.dnr.state.mn.us/state_parks/firstdayhike.html) or contact the DNR Information Center at info.dnr@state.mn.us or 888-646-6367.