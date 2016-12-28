Public meeting on Division Street project
BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County Highway Department will be holding a public informational meeting regarding an upcoming road project along County Highway 14 (Division Street) on Jan. 3.
The recent Division Street traffic study will be discussed along with design options and recommendations from staff, according to a release.
The meeting will start at 5:30 p.m. Jan. 3 at the Beltrami County Administration Building, 701 Minnesota Ave NW, in Bemidji.
For more information, contact the Beltrami County Highway Department at (218) 333-8173.