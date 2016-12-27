Crime report for Dec. 23-26

Recommended for you

10:12 p.m. A 29-year-old woman was arrested on a warrant in the 16590 block of 69th Avenue Northwest in Cass Lake.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Saturday.

Drugs

12:57 a.m. Deputies arrested a 34-year-old man and a 39-year-old woman for drug possession at the intersection of Lumberjack Road Northwest and Highway 89.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Sunday.

Pursuit

1:02 p.m. Deputies assisted the Red Lake Police Department in the arrest of a 20-year-old man after a vehicle pursuit in the 11100 block of Battle Road Northeast in Blackduck.

Warrant

8:19 p.m. A 36-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant at the intersection of Mill Street Northeast and Lake Avenue during a traffic stop.

Assault

10:02 p.m. A 26-year-old woman was arrested in the 2100 block of Roosevelt Road Southeast for domestic assault.

The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office responded to the following calls Monday.

Warrant

12:58 a.m. Deputies arrested a 42-year-old man on felony warrants after a report of suspicious activity in the 8400 block of Bemidji Road Northeast.

3:53 a.m. A 20-year-old man was arrested in the 1800 block of Francis Court Southeast on an outstanding felony warrant.

Traffic

7:51 p.m. A 57-year-old man was arrested in the 4200 block of Swiss Lane Northwest for driving with an inimical to public safety, canceled license.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Friday.

Warrant

10:31 a.m. A 33-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of America Avenue Northwest for a local warrant and was also charged with a giving a false name.

6:33 p.m. A 32-year-old woman was arrested for a warrant on Fourth Street Northwest.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Sunday.

DWI

12:12 a.m. A 25-year-old man was arrested in the 900 block of 10th Street Northwest for DWI.

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday.

DWI

2:26 p.m. A 41-year-old man was arrested in the 500 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest for DWI.

Warrant

10:45 p.m. A 31-year-old man was arrested on a warrant in the 200 block of Paul Bunyan Drive Northwest.