Winter Formal, Daddy Daughter dances announced

Dads and daughters have their special night on Saturday, Feb. 11 for the Daddy Daughter Dance, 5:30 to 8 p.m. Both events are at the Sanford Center in Bemidji and cost is $40 per couple, with $20 for each additional participant.

Both dances will feature dinner, music provided by Mobile Music Machine and a special picture, according to a release.

Registration opens for the dances on Jan. 2. Register online at www.ci.bemidji.mn.us and click the blue register now button. Space is limited in both dances so it is advised to pre-register. Call (218) 333-1850 with any questions.