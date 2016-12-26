UPDATED: Snow, ice make for dangerous driving conditions

At about noon, officials said no travel was advised on U.S. Highway 2 from Bagley to Grand Forks, N.D., as a blizzard system socked much of the Red River Valley Sunday night into Monday. That advisory was later lifted, but roads were still listed as icy or snow covered from Bemidji west to Grand Forks along U.S. Highway 2 as of early afternoon on Monday.

The North Dakota Department of Transportation also posted no-travel advisories and closed portions of Highway 2, as well as Interstate 29 and Interstate 94, in that state on Monday.

MnDOT snowplow operators were out Monday, officials with the department said in a news release, and cautioned motorists to remember:

Drive slowly on bridges, overpasses and tunnels.

Use a safe speed for winter driving conditions, regardless of the posted speed limit.

Keep a safe stopping distance from the vehicle in front of them.

Keep both hands on the steering wheel and eyes on the road, and stay alert.

According to the road conditions map on MnDOT’s website, most area roads were listed as completely covered with snow, including Highway 2 from the North Dakota border to Deer River. As of 4 p.m. U.S. Highway 71 from Bemidji north to Big Falls also was listed as completely covered as of late afternoon.

For additional tips on safe winter driving, go to www.mndot.gov/workzone/winter.html.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

The region was in a winter storm warning until 7 p.m. Monday. However, weather conditions were expected to improve for Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service office in Grand Forks, N.D., which oversees the Bemidji area.

There is no snow forecast for Tuesday in the Bemidji area, with a high temperature near 14 degrees and a nighttime low of about 10 degrees. There is a slight chance for snow on Wednesday-Friday with highs in the 20s, the weather service said. On Saturday, the final day of 2016, the forecast is for a high of about 16 during the day and a low temperature of about 3 above for New Year’s Eve.