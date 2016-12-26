New welding certificate program at NTC

Students who pursue a welding certificate at NTC can “prepare themselves for a rewarding, well-paying career in a field that has high demand for skilled workers,” a release from the college said.

There are now more than 9,000 welders employed in Minnesota, and economic projections indicate a demand for an additional 2,600 welders over the next few years. Typical wages for welders, cutters, solderers and brazers in the state are just under $20 per hour.

NTC’s 17-credit certificate program requires students to successfully complete seven courses, including:

Safety Awareness

Interpreting Symbols

Oxyfuel Welding and Cutting Process (also has a required lab section)

Shielded Metal Arc Welding (also has a required lab section)

Gas Metal Arc Welding / Flux Colored Arc Welding

Gas Tungsten Arc Welding

Metallurgy and Mechanical Properties of Materials

Safety Awareness and Interpreting Symbols are taught online, while lab courses will be taught in the welding lab in Bridgeman Hall 131 on the BSU campus. All courses are taught in accordance with standards established by the Manufacturing Skill Standards Council and the American Welding Society.

Three of the courses will be offered at NTC this spring – Safety Awareness, Interpreting Symbols and Metal Arc Welding – allowing students to complete seven of the program’s 17 credits. The remaining credits could be completed during the Fall 2017 semester. Spring classes begin Monday, Jan. 9.