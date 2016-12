Volunteer Vicki Polick begins to prepare pick-up meals Saturday morning at Faith Baptist Church. The Christmas community meal will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji. The meal will include ham, along with mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, coleslaw and desserts. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Volunteer Vicki Polick begins to prepare pick-up meals Saturday morning at Faith Baptist Church. The Christmas community meal will be held noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at the church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji. The meal will include ham, along with mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, coleslaw and desserts. Organizers expect about 650 people to attend Sunday's meal.