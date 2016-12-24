Almost the entire state of North Dakota and a wide swath of northwest Minnesota is looking toward hazarous weather starting on Christmas Day. Blizzard and winter storm warnings have been issued through much of Sunday in various parts of the region. The Bemidji area is in a winter storm warning, while to the south and east, Hubbard and Cass counties are in an ice storm warning for much of Sunday, with freezing rain expected early in the morning. Travel is not advised in the area.

Bill Barrett, a meteorologist in the Grand Forks office of the National Weather Service, which oversees the Bemidji area, said Saturday the earliness of the warning “presents higher confidence of something happening.”

From about noon on, Barrett said, conditions likely will deteriorate throughout the region.

Wind speeds could increase to about 25 mph by the early afternoon and pick up to sustained highs of 35 mph, punctuated by gusts upward of 50 mph in various parts of the Red River Valley.

The afternoon also will give way to an increasingly white Christmas. The National Weather Service advised holiday travelers to plan accordingly for what could amount to up to a foot of snow on a diagonal band stretching from Roseau, Minn., to Valley City, N.D.

Most of the snow in eastern North Dakota and northwest Minnesota probably will fall from 3 to 9 p.m. Christmas Day. The worst of the wind, plus more snow, is expected in early to mid-Monday morning.

Looking south, travelers can expect less snow -- with the possibility of up to a half-foot -- along a line extending from Lisbon, N.D., to Fosston, Minn.

That area likely will be hit mostly with precipitation in the form of a wintry mix with sleet accumulation.