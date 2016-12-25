It's a situation those at the Hope House in Bemidji are familiar with and one they aim to improve as they continue their decades-long efforts.

Beginning in 1980 as Apartment 3, the Hope House now resides in Bemidji's southeast corner and provides a comprehensive, community-based support program for persons with serious and/or persistent mental illness.

"It means that they've struggled for a long time or they've been hospitalized," said Barbara Fisher, Hope House assistant director.

The program, funded through a block grant from the Minnesota Department of Human Services, Medical Assistance, Medicare, private insurance, donations and the United Way of the Bemidji Area, has a variety of professionals staff to provide treatment, including:

• A state board certified psychiatrist.

• A licensed psychologist.

• Registered nurses.

• Licensed social workers.

• Community mental health practitioners.

"We work with people in two ways, one is a medical assistance program, adult rehabilitative mental health services, or ARMHS, and the other is community support," Fisher said. "Each of those work with the individuals on their goals. We ask them 'What would you like to do with your life and what can we do to help you get that back.'"

In total, the services provided by the Hope House include:

• A community support program.

• ARMHS.

• Daytime drop-in time.

• Medication monitoring and management.

• Access through a crisis line available 24-hours.

• Diagnostic assessments.

• Individual counseling.

• A consumer speakers' program.

• Outreach to the public.

"We can be one part of their overall treatment," Fisher said. "Many people already meet regularly with a professional therapy provider. What we do is teach skills to manage their life and to cope with symptoms. Ultimately, it's so they can live the best lives they can."

According to Fisher, meetings with those getting treatment can happen at Hope House, located at 2014 Seventh St. SE, at their home or other locations throughout the community.

"Those meetings are when we have our goal work," Fisher said. "We find out how they're doing, find encouraging things about accomplishments in the past week or find out if there've been setbacks."

Regarding clientele, those served by Hope House must meet the following criteria:

• At least 18-years-old.

• Have a diagnosis of major depression, bipolar disorder, schizophrenia, borderline personality disorder or related symptoms.

• Experience problems in community living, such as difficulties with work, recreation, self care or interpersonal relationships that are a result of serious or persistent mental illness.

• Reside in Beltrami County or have funding approval from the social services department of their county.

"The people we serve are referred to us. It can happen by a social worker, a doctor, friends or family. Sometimes, they are self referrals," Fisher said. "They talk with our director first through a phone interview to determine if they're eligible for the services we offer."

If a person is eligible, Fisher said they then receive a diagnostic assessment, either from a Hope House staff member or a clinical licensed social worker.

"If a person doesn't happen to qualify, we don't just leave them hanging either," Fisher said. "In those cases, we try to offer some referrals to other places that can provide what they need."

On a day-to-day basis, Hope House also offers drop in time where those receiving services can stop in. Drop-in times, taking place Monday mornings and afternoons Tuesday through Friday, also include an activity.

"We also have a local psychiatrist come to the office on Wednesday's for medication," Fisher said. "Not all people we work with see that particular psychiatrist or medication prescriber, but many see the psychiatrist here."

Hope House staff members are also trained to handle crisis situations, Fisher said.

"We may handle it over the phone or if a person comes in here," Fisher said. "In some cases, where a person is really struggling and they go to a hospital, we can go see them. It's comforting for them to know that we're with them."

Meeting a large need

As Hope House continues its work, the subject of mental illness remains ever present in Minnesota. According to Hali Kolkind, development and communications associate at Mental Health Minnesota, one in five people will face mental health conditions in their lifetime and one in 17 people face a serious mental illness.

"People living with mental health conditions have a life expectancy 24 years less than someone who doesn't," Kolkind said. "In Minnesota, roughly 1 million people have the potential to be suffering from a mental health condition."

Dr. Russell Lee, a psychologist who taught at BSU for 35 years and a member of the Hope House's Board of Directors, said these mental health conditions can sometimes go unnoticed, too.

"You can be sitting next to a person who's severely depressed, for example, or even a friend who's severely depressed, and not know that they are because it's covered up," Lee said. "Mental health issues are frequently invisible to the general population, but they are real. They are there and they cause people untold pain and suffering. I'd like people to be aware that it exists and that we can't pretend it doesn't. People also need to know that treatment of a variety of sorts are necessary to help people lead happier lives."

Because of the need, Fisher said Hope House often meets and collaborates with Beltrami County Mental Health case managers as well as group homes and residential homes in town.

"From our point of view, there's plenty of work to go around," Fisher said. "For example, sometimes individuals we work with also see therapists at Upper Mississippi (Mental Health Center). As practitioners, our interest is all about helping the individual."

Fisher said the program also has a community education effort, where officials meet with civic organizations, church groups, BSU and others to describe what the Hope House does while also helping to eliminate stigmas around mental illness.

Along with providing treatment to a large population, Lee said the goal for Hope House is to prevent those suffering from mental illness from being taken into custody at a jail.

"There's a number of people in the jail who have more mental health issues than criminal issues," Lee said. "That's where people sometimes end up getting housed where little-to-no treatment is available. One of the goals of the Hope House is to keep people out of jail. We also try to keep people out of mental hospitals, because mental hospital treatment is very expensive. Hope House tries to help at a fraction of the cost to help people stay employed, stay in a good living circumstance and have relationships and social interaction."

Continuing services, working toward a newer building

Starting as a pilot project through Beltrami County, the Minnesota Department of Human Services and the Brainerd Regional Treatment Center, Hope House has both moved and expanded over the years. After nearly a decade as Apartment 3, the operation became Hope House in 1991 a year after Community Support Systems Inc. took over the program. Then, in 1992, the program moved to its current location on Seventh Street.

Over its entire history, though, finances have continued to be a major factor.

"There's been no parity between physical health issues and mental health issues," Lee said. "Physical health issues tend to be relatively well funded with insurance and other reimbursement. Mental health issues are not funded nearly at the same rate."

Lee, who's finishing his time on the board based on term limits, said Hope House has become better off financially in the past decade.

"The Hope House six years ago was in a pretty desperate financial state and that has been true for much of that time. So, one of the things the board did was make some changes in the nature in some of the treatment offered," Lee said. "In that time, the Hope House has become more financially secure."

Moving forward, Hope House is setting its sights on a new facility as the current one continues aging.

"We have dreams of a new facility," Fisher said. "We've done some research and the board has worked on it some. Funding is a big issue, but we have the land and the space."

"With the current building, we've gone about as far as we can go with our client load and remaining financially viable," Lee said. "We need some changes, we need a new building."

Lee, who will continue to be a financial contributor once he's finished on the board, said he wants to see Hope House carry on its same scope of services in the future while the setting improves.

"I'd like to see them provide the supportive services and continue the same range of services," Lee said. "I hope that the staff is as dedicated as they are today, because our staff members are just wonderful. They really care about the clientele. I also hope we have a new facility as it's better for the work we do and that we are in a sounder place financially."