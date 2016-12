Veterans and members of the Northland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Bemidji placed wreaths during the Wreaths Across America event on Friday at the Greenwood Cemetery. Following the ceremony, cadets placed wreaths on specific graves for veterans. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)

Veterans and members of the Northland Squadron of the Civil Air Patrol in Bemidji placed wreaths during the Wreaths Across America event on Friday at the Greenwood Cemetery. Following the ceremony, cadets placed wreaths on specific graves for veterans. The event was orginally scheduled for Dec. 17 but was postponed because of weather.