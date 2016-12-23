Search
    Santa hits the slopes at Buena Vista

    By Audrey Zimmerman on Dec 23, 2016 at 4:29 p.m.
    Santa Claus waves as he skis down the hill at Buena Vista Ski Area on Friday during Winter Wonderland Family Fun Days. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)1 / 3
    Santa Claus gave his reindeer a break and took the ski lift up during Winter Wonderland Family Fun Days on Friday at Buena Vista Ski Area. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)2 / 3
    Skiers take their time coming down the hill at Buena Vista Ski Area on Friday during Winter Wonderland Family Fun Days. (Jillian Gandsey | Bemidji Pioneer)3 / 3

    BEMIDJI—It might be the busiest time of year for St. Nick, but that didn't stop him from taking some time to hit the slopes at Buena Vista Ski Area north of Bemidji during the annual Winter Wonderland Family Fun Days.

    "We like to have something for the families before Christmas to gather together and just a time for them to be together," said Suzanne Thomas of Buena Vista. "We had a lot of people who took lessons today and a lot of people are from out of state, so it's really neat."

    In addition to the trails and runs, Buena Vista also offers private sleigh rides with family owned horses from the Buena Vista Ranch.

    "Buena Vista Ranch is where our parents grew up, and Grandpa Leonard started the ski area," said Thomas. "It's been in the family since the late 1800s."

    The ski area also plans a New Year's Eve Family Fun Night. For more information, visit www.bvskiarea.com.

    Audrey Zimmerman

    Audrey Zimmerman is a reporter for the Blackduck American, covering everything from high school sports to City Council meetings. She graduated from the College of St. Scholastica in May 2015 and joined the Pioneer staff the following February. She also contributes to the Pioneer, reporting on local goings-on and events. 

    azimmerman@bemidjipioneer.com
    (218) 333-9795
