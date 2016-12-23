Santa hits the slopes at Buena Vista

"We like to have something for the families before Christmas to gather together and just a time for them to be together," said Suzanne Thomas of Buena Vista. "We had a lot of people who took lessons today and a lot of people are from out of state, so it's really neat."

In addition to the trails and runs, Buena Vista also offers private sleigh rides with family owned horses from the Buena Vista Ranch.

"Buena Vista Ranch is where our parents grew up, and Grandpa Leonard started the ski area," said Thomas. "It's been in the family since the late 1800s."

The ski area also plans a New Year's Eve Family Fun Night. For more information, visit www.bvskiarea.com.