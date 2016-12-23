MPCA to host public meeting in Bemidji

The meetings are 5:30 to 7:30 p.m. Jan. 12 at Bemidji City Hall, 317 4th St. NW, Bemidji; and 6 to 8 p.m. Jan. 26 at the Cohasset Community Center, 305 1st Ave. NW, Cohasset.

The Mississippi River-Headwaters Watershed Restoration and Protection Strategies project began in October 2012. The MPCA and area partners have since collected extensive water quality monitoring data on lakes, rivers and streams throughout the watershed. Assessments of the data have led to two lakes being addressed through individual water quality studies to determine causes, and find solutions to excess nutrient pollution, mainly phosphorus. Those lakes are Lake Irving in Bemidji, and Little Turtle Lake, about 10miles north of Bemidji. The lake studies are known as Total Maximum Daily Load, or TMDLs.

The WRAPS project will also establish protection strategies to maintain the long-term health of surface waters throughout the watershed that do meet state water quality standards.

MPCA staff, and area partners, will present information about this WRAPS project, answer questions and offer opportunity for citizen involvement.

For questions about this project or the public meetings, contact MPCA Watershed Project Manager Phil Votruba at (218) 316-3901.