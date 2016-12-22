‘Fight the Frost’ returns to Sanford Center

“Fight the Frost” will feature more than 20 children-friendly games and obstacle courses from Games Galore including a giant slide, wrecking ball and joust, a release from the center said. The indoor carnival will also feature a handful of attractions for smaller children 5 years of age and younger, such as little builders, western playland and more.

Admission is $10 for children 6 years of age and older, $6 for children 5 years of age and younger, adults and children younger than 24 months are free.

Tickets available at the Sanford Center pickup window, any Ticketmaster retail location, charge by phone by calling (800) 745-3000 or online at www.ticketmaster.com. For more information, visit www.thesanfordcenter.net.