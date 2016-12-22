Patrick Plemel, who co-chairs the committee with his wife, Marci Plemel, expects about 650 people to attend the meal set for noon to 1:30 p.m. Sunday at First Baptist Church, 1555 Paul Bunyan Drive NW, in Bemidji.

Close to 250 pounds of ham, along with mashed potatoes, gravy, beans, coleslaw and desserts, will be prepared for community members to enjoy. Volunteers will also be delivering meals from 10:30 a.m. to noon on Christmas Day.

Plemel said that people could still call on Friday, at (218) 556-0788, to ask for meals delivered. Pick-up meals will also be available, but Plemel asks that people call ahead of time for that also.

Planning for the Thanksgiving and Christmas community meals tends to mash together, Plemel said, but planning for both starts in October.

"We rotate it between the churches in town, so next year Thanksgiving will be, I think it's St. Philip's," he said.

About 70 volunteers come together to put the event on and roughly 50 will be at First Baptist Church to help out on Christmas Day.

"It's about community so we really get a wide variety of folks that come," said Plemel, who has been chairing the event with Marci for six years. "It's all self supporting through donations."

Monetary donations given at the meals support the funding of the meals and Plemel said they also receive random checks in the mail. Raphael's Bakery, Lueken's Village Foods and Marketplace Foods have also been extremely helpful in preparing the food, he said.

"The community comes out to eat but the community really is involved in the preparation and everything that it takes to put it all together," Plemel said.