Local nonprofits receive funding from new statewide lending program

The new program aims to help increase economic opportunities for businesses owned by minorities, women, veterans, low-income individuals and persons with disabilities, and will be administered by the Minnesota Department of Employment and Economic Development.

As part of the program, DEED will award a combined total of $2 million to organizations, which serve communities throughout Minnesota. These organizations will, in turn, make loans ranging from $5,000 to $150,000 to small businesses across the state. All loans will be approved by DEED, and repayment of funds will go into a revolving loan fund.

The following three local organizations received funding:

• Northwest Minnesota Foundation, of Bemidji, received $50,000. The foundation works in northwest Minnesota to address economic challenges through its Entrepreneur Development and Business Finance Programs.

• 4-Directions Development, of Red Lake, received $20,000. The organization provides development services and loans for entrepreneurs and small businesses on the Red Lake Reservation and surrounding communities.

• Greater Bemidji, of Bemidji, received $20,000. The group works to drive development and promote prosperity in the greater Bemidji region through promotion of entrepreneurship and innovation in the region and micro-loans to area small businesses.

A review team made up of individuals from DEED and external organizations approved the lenders based on eligibility criteria that included the organization's background, business operations, experience working with the targeted populations and the timeline and budget each organization submitted. Multiple factors were used to determine the award including the capacity of the organization to meet the program requirements, the organization's overall existing loan balance, the size of proposed loans, past participation, performance in DEED loan programs, and recent state funding the organization has received.

Statewide organizations receive funding

Other Minnesota organizations who received funding include Metropolitan Consortium of Community Developers, Minneapolis; The Entrepreneur Fund, Duluth; African Development Center of Minnesota, Minneapolis; Central Minnesota Development Company, Andover; Neighborhood Development Center, St. Paul; WomenVenture, Minneapolis; Metropolitan Economic Development Association, Minneapolis; Latino Economic Development Center, Minneapolis; First Children's Finance, Minneapolis; Southwest Initiative Foundation, Hutchinson; Hmong American Partnership, St. Paul; Initiative Foundation, Little Falls; Northland Foundation, Duluth; Community and Economic Development Associates, Chatfield; Southern Minnesota Initiative Foundation, Owatonna; North Central Economic Development Association, Staples; Northside Economic Opportunity Network, Minneapolis; Worthington Regional Economic Development Corporation, Worthington; African Economic Development Solutions, St. Paul and Immigrant Development Center, Moorhead.