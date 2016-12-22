Blackduck man injured in crash dies

According to the report, the road was slushy and slippery and all three individuals involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Rivera and the two occupants of the Sierra—who suffered non-life-threatening injuries—were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.

Rivera was then flown to the Sanford Fargo Medical Center according to a post on the GoFundMe page, where he was put in a "coma like sedated state."

A Dec. 20 post on the page, where Rivera's family is attempting to raise $15,000 to cover medical and memorial costs, reads, "With a heavy heart, I'm sad to announce that our beloved Job passed away last night at 10:15 p.m."

As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $3,315 in donations. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/medical-expenses-relief-for-job.