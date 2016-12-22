Blackduck man injured in crash dies
BEMIDJI—A Blackduck man injured in an early December crash has died, according to a post on a GoFundMe page created by his family.
Job Rivera, 26, was seriously injured in the Dec. 5 crash when the 2001 Pontiac Grand Prix he was driving southbound on U.S. Highway 71 lost control and crossed the centerline, where it struck the passenger side of a 2001 GMC Sierra traveling northbound, according to a Minnesota State Patrol report.
According to the report, the road was slushy and slippery and all three individuals involved in the crash were wearing seatbelts. Rivera and the two occupants of the Sierra—who suffered non-life-threatening injuries—were taken to Sanford Bemidji Medical Center.
Rivera was then flown to the Sanford Fargo Medical Center according to a post on the GoFundMe page, where he was put in a "coma like sedated state."
A Dec. 20 post on the page, where Rivera's family is attempting to raise $15,000 to cover medical and memorial costs, reads, "With a heavy heart, I'm sad to announce that our beloved Job passed away last night at 10:15 p.m."
As of Thursday morning, the page had raised $3,315 in donations. To donate, visit https://www.gofundme.com/medical-expenses-relief-for-job.