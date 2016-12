Volunteer Ray Pearson, of Bemidji, rings the bell for the Salvation Army Wednesday at Marketplace Foods in Bemidji. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Volunteer Ray Pearson, of Bemidji, rings the bell for the Salvation Army Wednesday at Marketplace Foods in Bemidji. The Salvation Army has been collecting donations at several locations this year including both Lueken's Village Foods locations, the Paul Bunyan Mall, Marketplace Foods, L & M Fleet and Walmart. For more information on the Salvation Army, call (218) 333- 4185.