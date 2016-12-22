Martin Luther King Day event scheduled

BEMIDJI -- A Martin Luther King Day event will take place from 4 to 6:30 p.m. Jan. 16, on Martin Luther King Day, at the Boys & Girls Club of the Bemidji Area, 1600 Minnesota Ave. NW. The peace march will begin at 4 p.m., a panel of multi-cultural diversity and inclusivity panel will be held from 4:45 to 5:30 p.m., and the community potluck dinner and dance will be held from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. All are welcome to attend.