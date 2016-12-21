BEMIDJI -- The city of Bemidji Parks and Recreation Department will host a Safe Sitter Babysitting Program from 9 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Jan. 21 at the Public Works Facility, 1351 Fifth Street NW. Cost is $30. The program teaches young teens, between 11 and 14 years of age, everything they need to know to be safe when they’re home alone, watching younger siblings or babysitting. Students learn life-saving skills such as how to rescue someone who’s choking, and helpful information like what to do if there’s severe weather, according to a release from the city of Bemidji.