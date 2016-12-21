Combat veterans support group

The group is free and open to men and women from all branches of service, regardless of conflict or disaster. It is facilitated by Billy Benso, United States Marine Corps combat veteran, and Mike Sletta, behavioral health triage therapist at Sanford Bemidji.

The group provides members with a safe and confidential place to openly discuss personal issues and how their combat experience impacts their daily life. Any veteran interested in attending can simply show up at the scheduled meeting time. For more information, call (218) 333-5165 or (218) 333-2582.