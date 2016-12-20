Crime report for Dec. 19

Theft

6:08 p.m. Deputies received a report of the theft of fishing gear at the 20300 block of Teepee Hill Lane NE.

Police Report

The Bemidji Police Department responded to the following calls Monday:

Assault

12:19 a.m. Officers took a report of domestic assault at the 900 block of Carter Circle SE.

1:21 a.m. A 39-year-old male was arrested for domestic assault and terroristic threats at the 800 block of America Avenue NW.

12:54 p.m. A juvenile was cited after officers received a report of a possible assault at the 2400 block of Pine Ridge Avenue NW.

11:33 p.m. An 18-year-old male suspected of domestic assault was arrested in Red Lake and held on their charges.

Warrant

1:05 p.m. A 22-year-old male turned himself in on a local warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.

7:54 p.m. A 21-year-old male was arrested on a warrant at the 2000 block of Paul Bunyan Drive NW. A search resulted in new drug charges.

11:39 p.m. A 32-year-old female turned herself in on a Beltrami County warrant at the 600 block of Minnesota Avenue NW.