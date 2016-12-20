Idling cars could be costly

Starting the car in advance could be costly, though, in more ways than one. Heather Holden, an auto theft investigator with the Bemidji Police Department, said leaving keys in a vehicle -- for any reason -- increases the risk of theft. That’s why leaving an empty car idling with the keys in the ignition violates a city ordinance and could result in a $60 fine.

Holden said leaving keys in a vehicle provides a “prime opportunity” to potential car thieves.

“If someone jumps in your car to rifle through it, if you have the keys in the vehicle it’s easy for them to take off with the vehicle,” Holden said.

Section 24-132 of Bemidji’s city code states that, “Automobile owners who leave keys in unattended vehicles increase the opportunity for vehicle thefts and, potentially, law enforcement vehicle pursuits within the city, thereby endangering the public health, safety and welfare of residents and visitors to the city.”

The ordinance, which was adopted in 1986, does not apply to vehicles with remote keyless start, commercial delivery vehicles, emergency response vehicles, law enforcement vehicles, government vehicles, utility owned vehicles engaged in utility installation or repair or private vehicles engaged in construction-related activities at a construction site.

While an administrative citation can be issued as a consequence for leaving keys in the ignition of an unattended car, Holden said, an officer also has the option to issue a verbal or written warning. No such citations have been issued within the city of Bemidji this month.