In total, the budget came to $37.8 million, an increase from the 2016 amount of $33.8 million. At a previous meeting, Bemidji Finance Director Ron Eischens said the 12 percent increase is largely attributable to the city having $2 million more in bond payments and prepayments, as well as $2 million in transfers related to bond payments.

The tax levy adopted Monday, meanwhile, is $5,379,747 -- an increase of $552,832 from 2016. As part of his presentation during the city's Truth in Taxation meeting, Eischens said the tax levy would result in a $116,000 homeowner paying roughly $28 more, while a $353,000 business is estimated to pay about $250 more.

Also adopted Monday was the 2017-2021 capital improvement plan. According to city documents, the capital improvement program is a long-term guide for expenditures and equipment replacements in Bemidji. The capital improvement plan is then updated on an annual basis with input from the staff. For 2017, all of the construction projects and equipment item purchases have been included in the budget.

Another subject before the council Monday was the Sanford Center's budget and business plan for 2017. Giving the presentation was Executive Director Jeff Kossow, who outlined the $2,961,237 expenditure budget next year.

Kossow's report on the budget also came with the projected profit of $2,611,628. As a result of the differential, the city of Bemidji will subsidize the losses to an amount of $349,609.

While discussing the subsidy, council member Ron Johnson raised concerns about the amount and said the expectation was to have the number decrease as the years in operation went on.

"Do these businesses usually run on deficits? Almost always, no matter where they are," Kossow said. "Can we do better? Yes. That's why what we're focusing on this year is sponsorships and getting our core business back so we won't be so far off on the deficit."

"One of the things we as a council needs to decide is ‘how do we define success at this event center.’ Is it the number of shows, or the quality of shows or are we just going to focus on the subsidy," said council member Michael Meehlhause. "From the community perspective, I think a lot of people look at the subsidy and see it as a black hole. But I think we need to look at it another way. The economic impact in 2015 was about $22.6 million. We need to remember the return on investment we're getting in this building."

Along with budget numbers, Kossow also described the event center's four goals for 2017 and the strategies to meet them. The four goals include:

Increasing efficiencies by analyzing each department and making changes, such as reducing ticket office hours.

Securing homegrown, annual events by focusing on creating new, local events while working to expand those in existence.

Working to secure more partnerships and creating new opportunities for sponsors at the Sanford Center.

An effort to reach out to various organizations and associations to have them host their meetings, conferences and conventions at the Sanford Center.

2017 Road Projects

Along with finances, the council ordered a pair of road construction projects for next year, with improvements on multiple streets.

The first project approved will be a continuation of the city's annual street renewal program. Paid for through a combination of the street tax levy, utility funds and assessments, the 2017 street renewal will include work on five roads.

The construction work will include:

A new surface on Roosevelt Road Southwest from Washington Avenue to Clausen Avenue. The project will also include a new water main.

A new bituminous surface on Shevlin Avenue Southwest from Roosevelt Road to Seventh Street.

A full reconstruct of 25th Street Northwest from Irvine Avenue to Minnesota Avenue with a new bituminous surface, curb, gutter and driveway aprons.

A full reconstruct of Minnesota Avenue Northwest from 25th Street to 26th Street with new bituminous, curb, gutter and driveway aprons.

A full reconstruct of 29th Street Northwest from Irvine Avenue to Birchmont Drive with new bituminous, curb, gutter and driveway aprons.

The total for the 2017 street reconstruction comes to $1,376,300.

The second project ordered is a full reconstruction of Delton Avenue from 15th Street to Paul Bunyan Drive. The project will include the removal and replacement of bituminous surface and a new concrete curb and gutter. Additionally, from 15th Street to 21st Street, the 40-foot road will be narrowed to 30-feet to allow for pedestrian space.

The Delton Avenue project will also include the replacement of a 60-year old sanitary sewer main. In total, the Delton Avenue project costs $864,154.