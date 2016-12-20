Beltrami County History Center holiday hours

BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County History Center will be closed through Dec. 27 for the winter holidays. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to the History Mystery event, scheduled for Dec. 31, during this time should call (218) 444-3376 or go to the BCHS website at beltramihistory.org/shop. Regular operating hours will resume on Dec. 28. The Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday. For questions or more information contact History Center staff at (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.