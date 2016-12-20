Search
    Beltrami County History Center holiday hours

    By Pioneer Staff Report Today at 7:00 a.m.

    BEMIDJI -- The Beltrami County History Center will be closed through Dec. 27 for the winter holidays. Anyone interested in purchasing tickets to the History Mystery event, scheduled for Dec. 31, during this time should call (218) 444-3376 or go to the BCHS website at beltramihistory.org/shop.  Regular operating hours will resume on Dec. 28. The Center is open from noon to 4 p.m. Wednesday to Saturday.  For questions or more information contact History Center staff at (218) 444-3376 or depot@beltramihistory.org.

