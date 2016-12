Chase Schmitt floods the rink at Bemidji City Park on Monday afternoon in Bemidji. The outdoor rinks, at City Park and in Nymore, will officially open on Wednesday. Rinks and warming houses will be open from noon to 8 p.m. Saturday, Sunday and school vacation days. On Monday through Friday, they will be open from 3:30 to 9 p.m. Concessions will also be available at City Park during warming house hours.