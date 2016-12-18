Itasca State Park naturalist programs scheduled

12:30-3:30 p.m. Jan. 1: First Day Hike: A Backcountry Exploration. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

5-7:30 p.m. Jan. 7: Itasca’s Lantern Lit Snowshoe Event along Schoolcraft Trail. Meet at Mary Gibbs Mississippi Headwaters Center.

4:30-7 p.m. Jan 7: Pizza and Wings Sampling at the Mary Gibbs Mississippi.

5:30-7:30 p.m. Jan 7: Itasca’s Music Under the Pines: Julie and Bill Kaiser.

10:30-11:15 a.m. Jan. 10: Circle Time Under the Pines: M is for the Moon. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom.

10:30 a.m. - noon. Jan. 21: Get Outside and Snowshoe. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom.

5:30 - 8 p.m. Feb. 4: Lantern Lit Snowshoe and Ski Event. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

5:30 - 7:30 p.m. Feb. 4: Itasca’s Music Under the Pines: Jim and Molly Bauer. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Lobby.

10:30 - 11:15 a.m. Feb. 7: Circle Time Under the Pines: S is for Secrets in the Snow. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom.

11 a.m. - 1 p.m. Feb. 11: Old Time Logging Demo. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center.

10:30-11:15 a.m. March 14: Circle Time Under the Pines: R is for Raccoons. Meet at the Jacob V. Brower Visitor Center Classroom.