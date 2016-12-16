Warming up for a winter show: 30th annual concert planned for Monday

Members of the Bemidji High School A Cappella Choir rehearsed Friday morning. Six high school choirs featuring more than 240 students will perform in the BHS 30th annual winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday. (Maggi Stivers | Bemidji Pioneer)

Members of the Bemidji High School A Cappella Choir rehearsed Friday morning. Six high school choirs featuring more than 240 students will perform in the BHS 30th annual winter concert at 7:30 p.m. Monday in the auditorium at Bemidji High School, 2900 Division St. W.

Choirs include the A Cappella Choir, Bel Canto Choir, Varsity Choir, Bemidji Boy Choir, Lumberjack Men’s Chorus and the Madrigal Singers. In candlelight, the concert will close with the singing of “Night of Silence,” a 30-year tradition.

Maggi Stivers Maggi Stivers is a Multi-Media Journalist at the Bemidji Pioneer. She covers art and entertainment in the Bemidji area. She is a 2013 Bemidji State graduate majoring in mass communications with a minor in sociology. Contact her at (218) 333-9790 or mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com. mstivers@bemidjipioneer.com (218) 333-9790